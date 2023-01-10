2000 Accidents Recorded Over Festive Season

THREE people were killed while several others were injured when two vehicles they were travelling in were involved in a head-on collision along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road near Malala Village yesterday afternoon.

Police said a Toyota Corolla carrying mourners was headed towards the border town when it collided with a Toyota Quantum, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Following the collision, the Toyota Quantum caught fire and in the process, one person was trapped and died on the spot.

Two others who were in the Toyota Corolla died. The bodies were taken to the Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary.

The officer commanding police Beitbridge district, chief superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident, saying further investigations were underway.

He, however, could not release the names of the deceased as their next of kin were yet to be informed.

“Three people were confirmed dead at the scene and we are still making further investigations to ascertain the number of those injured and their conditions. At the moment we are not able to release names of the deceased pending the notification of their next of kin,” he said.

Police said nearly 2 000 road traffic accidents were recorded over the festive season.

During the same time between December 15, 2021 and January 5 last year, 102 people died while 478 others were injured in 1 914 accidents recorded.

— Chronicle

