CCC Change Champion Inspires Scores To Register To Vote : Pictures

CCC change champion Sam Chapfudza says he is working tirelessly to contribute to President Nelson Chamisa’s six million votes.

Chapfudza assisting scores of citizens in Masvingo South to register to vote.

Change champion Sam Chapfudza assists scores to register to vote

