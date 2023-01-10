DJ Fantan Backs Zanu PF, Pokes Gaffa’s Nose

By-Zimdanchall music promotor, DJ Fantan, has joined the ruling party in denouncing dancehall King Winky D, for speaking truth to power.

DJ Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa, said the Gaffa President threw young musicians under the bus by allegedly using them on his latest album to propagate a political message and then dumping them.

Winky D recently released a new album titled “Eureka” on which he collaborated with several young artistes, among them Holy Ten on the song “Ibotso”.

Holy Ten has since said he regrets collaborating with Winky on the song which he said has been politicised.

Without mentioning Winky D by name, DJ Fantan said he was pained by the fact that he groomed the young musicians who were allegedly used and then dumped by the Zimdancehall chanter.

He said it was wrong for Winky D to use the young musicians under the guise of assisting them knowing he had a hidden agenda.

Fantan claimed that Winky D is currently in Dubai with his family enjoying the funds he was given for the political project, in an apparent reference to “Ureka”. He wrote on Facebook:

Ndanga ndanzwa nevanhu vachiti ko sei ndakanyara iye mukuru akabuditsa dambarefu. Vamwe ndai ignore but since mibvunzo yawanda here is my point of view.

Yes, I was excited to hear about the project. I was happy to see other artistes featuring for once pama gitare emukuru.

This time he included other artists which was a dream come true for all of us, vaida kuonawo chimuti chichitambidzanwa from one generation to another and to see two generations combining.

But sa elder mu industry when you do certain projects you must enlighten the youths you engage zvizere kuti project riri funded and tave kuimba zvematongerwo enyika so that anopinda achida nemoyo wake munyaya dzacho.

Ini ndiri kutaura se munhu aka groomer and aka mentor most of the youths vari pa project iroro.

Zvirikundirwadza to see them crying behind the scenes kuti takakandwa pasi pe bhazi nemukuru wedu kumagitare.

Right now mukuru vaya vari ku Dubai ku Holiday ne family yavo zvavo zvakaita. Isusu now tava pama1 because some companies no longer want to associate with us because they dont want their brands associated ne politics of any nature.

As elders ibasa redu to groom, guide and protect vana. Its cruel kuti as an elder in a position yekuvimbiwa nevana unozovaitisa uchiziva kuti yako life irikufamba.

This is my opinion hapana daka feel free to have your own opinion.

Anyway, have a blessed day to everyone. God bless you all. Together, tirimurudo rwemazvokwadi, we can take Zim music to the world.

