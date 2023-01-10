Eric Matinenga Pleads For Job Sikhala

Spread the love

Former cabinet minister in the 2009-2013 inclusive government, Eric Matinenga has pleaded with the public to help incarcerated Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala who has been in detention since June last year.

Matinenga warned that what Sikhala is going through could be experienced by anyone hence the need for hear the CCC deputy chairperson’s plea.

“I am making reference to the inordinate pre-trial detention of Job Sikhala. Those who have ears, please hear the pleas of this man. One must never forget that roles may change, and I don’t wish anyone to experience the same agony, but enough is enough,” said Matinenga.

Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention since June last year and has had countless bail applications dismissed by both the Harare Magistrates and High Court.

He was arrested in connection with violence that broke out at the funeral of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Local and international human rights pressure groups have demanded the unconditional release of Sikhala insisting that bail is a constitutional right guaranteed to every citizen.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...