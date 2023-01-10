Famous Kwekwe Doctor Dies from Wasps Attack

By- A prominent Kwekwe Medical Doctor, Conway Zengeza has died.

Doctor Zengeza died on Sunday after being stung by wasps at his home.

NewZimbabwe reports citing an anonymous source, that Zengeza was attacked by the insects while switching off lights in his garage. He said:

We gathered that he wanted to switch off lights in his garage…he was then stung before he was rushed to Topomasi Private Hospital where he died.

Zimbabwe Media Association (ZIMA) Midlands province president, Dr Ngwenya, also confirmed Zengeza’s death. He said:

The 8th of January 2023 was not a good morning to us as doctors, as people, as the Midlands Community and beyond the Midlands Community.

It will forever be remembered for the pains we are suffering following the sudden passing on of one of the prominent and illustrious doctors.

We have really lost as a country, we have lost as a profession.

Zengeza was ZIMA former president.

