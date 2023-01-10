Man Butchers Wife, Kids, Kills Self

IN a blood chilling incident, a Nyanga man allegedly murdered, his wife and three children aged eight, 12 and 14, before committing suicide by hanging.

Their bodies were discovered by villagers from Mugomba Village who notified the police.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated that investigations to establish circumstances and the motive behind the callous act were in progress.

Police are also yet to establish when the incident took place.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a heinous murder case in which Edward Chirombe (43) is suspected to have attacked to death, his wife Joyce Mashenu, two daughters aged eight and 14, and son (12), before committing suicide,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

“The bodies of the victims were found by the police on the 6th of January after they had received information that there were bodies lying in a hut and flat-roofed bedroom, which were all locked from the outside with padlocks.”

Ass Comm Nyathi said the police broke the padlocks to gain entry into the hut and bedroom where the bodies of the victims were found with multiple deep cuts on the head.

“The body of Chirombe’s wife was found lying on the bed in the couple’s bedroom, covered in blood while the bodies of the children were found in the hut,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said Chirombe’s body was found hanging from a tree in the garden some 800 metres from the homestead.

He urged the public not to resort to violence in resolving domestic disputes.

— HMetro

