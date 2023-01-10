Police Arrest “Well Known Innocent Man” Over Murehwa Violence

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Zimbabwe Republic Police officers have arrested a man who the Murehwa Community says is innocent of last week’s violence against elders, who are members of the CCC party.

ZRP cops- file copy

The police arrested Mr Moreso Chimutashu saying he is expected in court soon.

Murehwa villagers however told ZimEye the well known Chimutashu did not touch anyone.

The police has to date failed to arrest ZANU PF youth Mr Dominic Dominic Mavhere who has been positively identified by villagers to be physically responsible. (see interview).

“Moreso Chimutashu haana munhu waakarova,” said one elder.

They continued saying,

“We want culprits arrested, vapfanha vakarova vanhu ndovarikufanhirwa kusungwa [the youths who assaulted people are the ones to answer for their crimes, not Mutashu] not that already dying Chimutashu.”

Another said, among those who were assaulting people last Friday there is no one who is near the 50 age marker, they are all young.

“Vairova vanhu pavideo apo hapana kana angave ne50ys vadiki vese…,” they told ZimEye

WHY ARREST A MAN WHO CLEARLY DIDN'T BEAT ANYONE?



"Moreso Chimutashu haana munhu waakarova…

"We want culprits arrested, vapfanha vakarova vanhu ndovarikufanhirwa kusungwa not that already dying Chimutashu.

"Vairova vanhu pavideo apo hapana kana angave ne50ys vadiki vese…" https://t.co/6fJFWDBaJA pic.twitter.com/QRpouHmNIe — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 10, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...