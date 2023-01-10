Police Hunts For Imbiber Who Murdered Friend In A Beer Dispute

Police in Bindura is hunting for Austine Mavhuto who allegedly murdered his colleague in a beer dispute.

The now-deceased Tinashe Chitefa (26) reportedly told his mother that he had been attacked by Mavhuto before his death at his Nyamakura farm, homestead in Bindura.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident which occured on Saturday.

Police warned people to shun violence and respect human life.

“We urge people to shun violence because it leads to loss of precious life and results in some facing jail for murder hence people should avoid violence and seek counselling when they have disputes,” Mundembe said.

