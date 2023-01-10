Salvation Army Major In Hot Soup For Tearing Bond Notes During Church Service

By A Correspondent| A Salvation Army Major Felix Tengemhare (62) was yesterday arrested after tearing 19 ZWL$50 notes during a church service in Kadoma.

According to police, Tengemhare was arrested together with his wife is a Captain at the same church.

“Police in Kadoma have arrested the head and Major of Salvation Army in Rimuka, Felix Tengemhare (62) and his wife, Benina Tengemhare, who is a Captain in the church, for tearing nineteen ZWL$50 notes during a church service on 08/01/23,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Police in Gwanda are investigating a case of murder in which, Beltha Ndlovu (76) was found dead, lying in a pool of blood and with a deep cut on the head in a kitchen hut at Mtshabezi Village on Sunday.

