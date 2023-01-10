VP Kore Blasts Emmerson Mnangagwa For Manipulating Churches

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi- Kore has slammed Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa for manipulating church leaders to score political marks.

Hon Karenyi-Kore made the remarks at the burial of CCC change champion Vincent Jaricha in Bikita on Monday.

Jaricha was CCC’s District Elections Officer for Bikita West cluster.

“Violence against the elderly cannot be tolerated. We don’t want violence in the country.

We want peace in Zimbabwe, thousands are on their knees praying for peace in Zimbabwe.

As citizens we will not retaliate. Zanu PF hoodlums are provocative but let us remain calm.

It’s sad to note that he ( Mr Mnangagwa) is now manipulating church leaders. It’s a sign of desperation.

We want freed of worship in the country,” said Hon Karenyi-Kore.

