We Are Winning Polls: President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) values peace and nation building.

This was said by President Nelson Chamisa in a statement on Monday.

In a short video posted on Facebook, President Chamisa stressed the need for peace in Zimbabwe.

“We’re doing a lot and you will see in the passage of time that we’ve done a lot to win Zimbabwe for change.2023 is an excellent year.

We don’t invest in noise, we don’t invest in violence, don’t despair, great things are coming.

We are nation builders, we are change champions,” said President Chamisa.

