Zanu PF Agents Torment Madzibaba Veshanduko

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF is tormenting CCC supporter and activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba VeShanduko.

According to CCC, a traditional Chief summoned Madzibaba VeShanduko and threatened to evict him from his homestead.

“ALERT: We have received a report that Madzibaba Veshanduko is facing eviction from his homestead.

He’s been summoned to the chief’s court this morning in the court of Chief Chiporiro,” CCC said in a statement.

