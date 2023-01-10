Zanu PF Agents Torment Madzibaba Veshanduko
10 January 2023
Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF is tormenting CCC supporter and activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba VeShanduko.
According to CCC, a traditional Chief summoned Madzibaba VeShanduko and threatened to evict him from his homestead.
“ALERT: We have received a report that Madzibaba Veshanduko is facing eviction from his homestead.
He’s been summoned to the chief’s court this morning in the court of Chief Chiporiro,” CCC said in a statement.