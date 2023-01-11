CCC Legislator Vows To Effect Citizen Arrest On Murewa Zanu PF Thugs

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda has threated to effect citizen arrest on suspected Zanu PF thugs who were recently filmed terrorizing Murewa villagers for gathering for an opposition meeting.

This follows police statement yesterday reporting that they had arrested a 67 year old man in connection with the violence that has riled local and international human rights activists and organisations.

“In cases where it’s clear that ZRP doesn’t want to carry out its duty, it leaves us with no option but to do CITIZENS’ ARREST. We’re coming for the real culprits. No to PRANKS!,” said Sibanda.

In a video that made rounds on social media, a group of thugs linked to the ruling party descended on elderly CCC supporters who had convened a meeting at one of the member’s house, brutalizing them for siding with the opposition.

Two of the CCC members reportedly sustained injuries and were admitted at a local medical facility.

