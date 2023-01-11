Chinamasa Oils Zanu PF Violence machinery

By- Zanu PF senior advisor and the party’s acting CEO, Patrick Chinamasa, Wednesday hosted his Youth League national executives, where he told them to defend the ruling party ahead of elections.

Whenever senior Zanu PF members hold such meetings and send this message, the result is the escalation of violence against opposition members.

“Since the Youth League is the vanguard of the party, I know you are quite aware that this year is a year of historic elections,” he told the workshop held in the capital this afternoon.

“This workshop should, therefore, be used as a solid foundation to prepare you in coming up with effective youth mobilisation strategies ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections,” Chinamasa emphasised.

This workshop comes a few days after Zanu PF members in Mrewa butchered elderly members of the opposition CCC.

The police only issued a statement promising to arrest these well-known Zanu PF thugs.

