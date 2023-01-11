Dudula Blocks Foreign Kids From Attending Schools

By- A xenophobic and vigilante South African grouping Operation Dudula, said it would camp outside schools across Gauteng Province to prevent foreign children and teachers from being part of day one of school.

The schools across the province were scheduled to start their 2023 academic year on Wednesday, 11 January, following the festive break. Said Operation Dudula:

As schools re-open Operation Dudula will be intensifying its efforts to clamp down on undocumented foreign kids and foreign teachers in schools, in order to make sure that SA kids are prioritised in Gauteng schools and to make teaching jobs accessible to South Africans.

However, Operation Dudula did not specify which areas or schools they intend to pay a visit to. | The South African

