Gaffa Ignores Zanu PF Noise, Hails Fans Supporting Eureka

By-Zimdancehall king Winky D has ignored the noise from Zanu PF over his new project and expressed his gratitude to all artistes featured on the album.

Winky D on Wednesday posted on YouTube the final track on his album titled “O-Peter Friend” featuring Nutty O.

Musicians who collaborated with Winky D on Eureka include the aforementioned Nutty O, Exq, Killer T, Dr Chaii, Tocky Vibes, Enzo Ishall and Holy Ten, among others.

Posting on Facebook, Winky D also thanked his fans who embraced the album. He wrote:

The Eureka music ship has now reached its destination. We will never take for granted the diligent musical efforts by all the artists who featured on the album.

We indeed learned a lot from each other’s vibes. Heartfelt appreciation is due to the instrumentalists, producers and engineers of the album who continued to offer a dependable work culture. Their attention and dedication were such a blessing.

And to you, the music community, whose hearts, minds and souls were the destination, your response to the music continues to show that you truly are a music community of the highest order and pedigree.

I hope that Eureka Eureka touched your hearts and souls to the purest spiritual, emotional and physical heights and depths.

Thank you for sharing the kindness of your hearts by streaming the music, and, for your acceptance to connect with me on the album content.

I owe you my deepest gratitude for dedicating your time and resources to listening to the music on the album.

Till the next album, we say Eureka Eureka.

