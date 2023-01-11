Govt: Parirenyatwa’s Leak Is from An Empty Ward

By Farai D Hove | The state owned Herald newspaper has reported stating that Parirenyatwa Hospital’s embarrassing leak exposed in a recent viral video clip, has been fixed the water. The paper also claimed that the leak was from an empty ward.

The images of rain pouring into country s biggest referral hospital Parirenyatwa are hauntingThis is unmitigated State failure born of a regime that has no love or compassion for its peopleThey have no conscience or remorseWe can’t continue to be run by T S Elliot s hollow men pic.twitter.com/7CySPJ5C4s — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) January 10, 2023

In its article, the paper said the leak was on the second floor of the hospital after a burst water pipe.

The paper quoted spokesperson Mr Linos Dhire saying: “We have taken note of videos, photos and misleading comments about the water which was flowing from the second floor in one of the wings to our casualty department.

“The truth of the matter is on Saturday January 7, 2023 there was an unexpected pipe burst in the second floor from a ward which is empty and earmarked for critical care expansion. “As such, the water was only noticed when it started overflowing to the lower floors. “Our plumbers were called and immediately rectified the problem with subsequent drying of all affected areas by our cleaners.”

While the Herald says the leak was in an empty ward, footage shows numerous people inside the building at the time. Some of the people are seen the clip waiting to be served.

