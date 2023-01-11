Harare 15y old Struck By Lightning, Killed

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A 15 year old Warren Park girl was last night struck by lightning and killed.

The minor got caught up in a flood after her sandals had been swept away and she had started running after them.

She was struck by lightning while running after her push sandals in the small flood and despite being rescued, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at Surbaban hospital, a source told ZimEye.

The incident happened in 16th road, Warren Park at around 8pm.

Mourners are gathered in 12th Rd, bear Magamba Hall. – THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY- ZimEye

