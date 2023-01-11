Zanu PF Hooligans Behind Murewa Terror Named

How Zanupf plotted attacks CCC cadres in ward4, Chirova Village

1~ Cde Chimutashu was on the ground giving all the necessary information.

2~ When the innocent CCC member have gathered Cde Chimutashu notified his superiors.

3~ An emergency meeting was convened at Mrewa office and it was agreed that the youth must be unleashed to go and deal with the defenseless old CCC members who were gathered at Mr Seremani’s homestead.

4~ The top Zanupf leadership who convened a meeting to dispatch a marauding and toxicated youth were:

Cde Daniel Garwe

Cde Bether Chawagwinyira

Cde Wellington Kademeteme DCC chairman

Cde Chiwara DCC vice chairperson

Cde Pardon Chikava DCC youth affairs.

Cde Zidya central committee member.

Cde Mhuteyebani for war veterans.

Cde Matikiti DCC transport officer

Cde Timothy Gowo provincial finance officer.

Cde T Nyamupfukudza sec for tourism.

Cde Paul Kuchigu provincial vice security.

Cde Tatenda Kahuni Zihute district chairman Ward 30 and others from Mrewa West

5~Cde Kademeteme and cde Matikiti signed for the party vehicle and fuel. Cde Gowo offered his Kombi a baby quantum, silver grey in colour. Cde Manyenje as usual was driving the party vehicle. Its still on record that in 2008 Cde Manyenje ambushed MDC youths at Mrewa hotel akatyoranisa vana wevanhu wamwe wakafira pahospital.

6~ Youths summoned to go and brutally attack chembere dzeCCC

Pardon Chikava

Nadzo

Tendai Magora

Standazile katandika mwana wamai waya wanofarira ginger hair kana Stembile Ncube.

Felistas Kawocha

The list is endless as you know kwakaenda kombi netwin cab yemusangano.

Both vehicles were left parked paBhunhu school.

Chimutashu was picked up at Bhunu town ship to show them the direction Iye kubva aenda kumba kwake zvake.

Basa rakabatwa nemazvo sezvamuri kuona muma video games ayo.

