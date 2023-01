Breaking : Police Arrest Murder Suspect In Masvingo

Spread the love

Zimbabwe Republic Police – ZRP in Masvingo have arrested a murder suspect who allegedly shot dead a tuckshop owner at his house at around 9pm in Sisk high density suburb. He was arrested after exchange fire with the police. He is expected to appear in court soon!- Media Centre Masvingo

Man who allegedly shot and killed a tuckshop owner in Masvingo has been arrested

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...