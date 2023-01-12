Emmerson Mnangagwa Loses Sleeps Over Power Of Ball Point

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is afraid of the ball point pen.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday.

The CCC leader also strongly condemned violence.

See statement below:

On the power of the Vote!

Fellow Zimbabweans your vote is your power.

We call you to take this important step and REGISTER to VOTE

To rebuild our country- we will need to you and everyone around you to vote and vote for Change.

Your individual vote matter and can be a decisive factor in the battle to win Zimbabwe for change.

RegisterToVoteZW

https://fb.watch/h_1SCl12lr/

