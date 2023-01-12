Nation Building Our Priority: President Chamisa

Zimbabwe shall have bullet trains in line with emerging technology.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chanisa.

In a statement on Twitter President Chamisa said:

When I proposed Bullet Trains for Zimbabwe in 2018,Mauritius,a country in SADC,didn’t have a train. Today #Isee they have one.Leadership makes things happen. It’s doable.

Visionary leadership enables it all. The Metro Express is a light rail public transport system in Mauritius. We will deliver even better in a New Great Zimbabwe.

Come, let’s do it! #ngaapinde #Kangene #ngaanjile

