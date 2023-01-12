Ngarivhume Back In Court

The President of Transform Zimbabwe and Convener of the July 31st Protests, Jacob Ngarivhume, is back in court today after countless false starts to his trial.

Since arrest in 2020, the state has been dilly-dallying, postponing trial at every siting.

There is absolutely no evidence to sustain their frivolous charges of incitement to commit public violence.

6This is law fare at its best. It’s now apparent the captured judicial service system can not deliver a fair trial.- Transform Zimbabwe

