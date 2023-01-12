Two More Zanu PF Thugs Arrested Over Mrewa CCC Supporters Brutal Attacks

By- Police said they had arrested two more Zanu PF thugs in connection with the assault of elderly CCC supporters in Murewa.

Police Paul Nyathi said the arrested Zanu PF thugs are Paul Kachigu (34) and Dignity Nadzo (31).

Said Nyathi:

Reference is made to the ZRP’s press statement dated 10/01/23. The ZRP confirms the arrest of two other suspects, Paul Kachigu (34) and Dignity Nadzo (31) in connection with the case of alleged political violence which occurred in Murewa North on 06/01/23.

Investigations are underway to account for the other suspects.

The brutal assault, filmed by one of the assailants, showed elderly opposition supporters being flogged, kicked and stepped on for supporting CCC.

