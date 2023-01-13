Atlas Lions Reverse Withdrawal From CHAN ?

After declining its participation at first, Morocco, double title holder of CHAN, will finally participate in the 2023 edition which takes place in Algeria from February 13 to 4.

It’s a soap opera that just ended. The defending champion will finally be present in Algeria to defend his title of champion of the African Nations Championship (CHAN)…

Indeed if the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) had affirmed Thursday morning in a press release that the local selection was not able to make the trip to Algeria to play the tournament there insofar as ” where the final authorization of his Royal Air Maroc (RAM) flight, official carrier of the Moroccan football teams, from Rabat to Constantine has not been confirmed”, the situation has changed over time. According to Footmercato, the president of the FRMF Faouzi Lekjaa explained that the team continued its preparation and hoped to take off for Algeria this Friday through a direct flight.

“The Moroccan national team is currently continuing its preparation at the M6 ​​football complex. The visions of the EN and the FRMF are clear, and it is the participation, as evidenced by our preparation.

The only negative point remains the response of the authorities of the organizing country so that the EN can travel in the conditions it needs in Constantine. (…)

The Moroccan national team is ready to travel in the event of a positive response and authorization by the organizing body to move from Rabat-Salé airport to Constantine airport by Royal Air Maroc, the carrier official of national teams. said the boss of Moroccan football.

Recall that Morocco is housed in pool C along with Sudan, Madagascar and Ghana.

