Chatunga Roasts Fantan

Tinashe Sambiri| The late former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Chatunga, has slammed DJ Fantan for attempting to soil Winky D’s image.

In a hard-hitting statement on Twitter, Chatunga, said Fantan would face the wrath of angry ghetto youths.

“Fantan declared war kuma Ghetto youths toda kuritema ku Mashwede.

Hameno kuti ndini ndega here or but pano disswa Winky ndonzwa senge ndatukirwa mai,” Chatunga fumed.

