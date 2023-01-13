Chinese Already Taken Everything, ED Tells Diaspora Come Get Lands During Independence Rituals

Spread the love

Chinese Already Taken Everything, ED Tells Diaspora Come Get Lands In April — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 13, 2023



At a time when Chinese citizens have been granted absolute takeover rights over ancestsal lands in ways never seen since 1896, Emmerson Mnangagwa has asked diasporans to return get land deeds during the upcoming independence celebration period.

This was revealed during interviews with the African Diaspora Development Institute which is led by the disgraced former ambassador Dr Arikana Chihombori.

Chihombori was fired from her job over financial corruption.

“The land was liberated and it has never happened to anyone that way. Zimbabweans took their land so that they own it and farm.

“Zimbabwe has now become one of the biggest exporters in the world with blueberries being exported to Japan and lettuce to Dubai.

“That is incredible because it is getting bigger and larger as commercial farming increases and we as the ADDI plan to bring the diasporans here to understand that this is the country we want to invest in,” he said. He said the congress would attract Zimbabweans living in different parts of the world including Australia, South America, Caribbean, Europe and others and allow them to explore the country and take part in celebrating the greatest achievements of independence.

Mr Cook encouraged Africans to be part of development in their countries. “People living in diaspora have to come to their African countries. They have to come because they have no way that you will understand what is going on in Zimbabwe unless you come. For you to be on ground, you have to eat the food, smell the air and get to talk to your people. “That is what the Pan African Conference is about. We have a thousand people that are going to come to seek investment opportunities and to relate and get to know Zimbabwe and this will help to complement the Government’s economic growth efforts,” he added. He applauded Zimbabweans for being continuously patriotic in revamping their country adding that the political stability being experienced in the country would contribute to economic growth. “We as ADDI are doing is to complement the Government’s efforts. Zimbabwe is an ideal area of economic integration. It is beautiful, the land was liberated. It is time to come and make use of the stabilised country for Zimbabweans to pave way to permanent employment creations,” he said.

President of ADDI Dr Arikana Chihombori said Zimbabwe had the qualities of hosting the Pan African congress.

“The history making event is going to take place right here in Zimbabwe, the big house built on stones where people used to run for refuge. “Zimbabwe is a beautiful country to invest and live in. The spirits of those who were taken out of Africa as slaves must be brought back home and the Pan African Congress is going be held in Zimbabwe.” She said the congress would once and for all bring back the children of Africa, descendants of the formerly enslaved and those who left Africa in search of greener pastures.

“The history-making event is going to take place right here in Zimbabwe, the big house built on stones where people used to run for refuge,” Dr Chihombori said. She said that the congress was a path line in developing a structured roadmap to unity of purpose in developing African countries that succumbed to colonisation.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...