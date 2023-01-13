Man Cheats Death After Being Attacked By Leopard

A BRAVE Gwanda man escaped death by a whisker on Tuesday afternoon after he was attacked by a leopard while relieving himself in the bush.

James Chauke (25) is nursing wounds he sustained during his fierce struggle for his life with the leopard.

Some villagers claim he killed the leopard during the vicious fight.

This, however, has not been confirmed by the Parks and Wildlife authorities.

Narrating his ordeal, James, who is admitted to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, told H-Metro that he thought he was going to die after the big cat ambushed him.- H-Metro

