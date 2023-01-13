Police, Zanu PF Youths In Running Battles

Spread the love

Running battles erupted in Goromonzi yesterday between police and an estimated over 1 000 Zanu-PF youths who had invaded a farm before pegging and allocating themselves pieces of land.

Several of the youths were arrested by anti-riot police and the area was tense when NewsDay visited the farm.

NewsDay gathered that the restless Zanu-PF youths had been promised stands by some ruling party officials and allegedly decided to invade the farm in frustration after the party bosses started dithering.

The farm is Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Lyndhurst Farm and is reportedly owned by one Maxwell Muziwi, a former top State security officer, according to sources.

The farm is adjacent to Epworth.

-Byo24

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...