Police, Zanu PF Youths In Running Battles
13 January 2023
Running battles erupted in Goromonzi yesterday between police and an estimated over 1 000 Zanu-PF youths who had invaded a farm before pegging and allocating themselves pieces of land.
Several of the youths were arrested by anti-riot police and the area was tense when NewsDay visited the farm.
NewsDay gathered that the restless Zanu-PF youths had been promised stands by some ruling party officials and allegedly decided to invade the farm in frustration after the party bosses started dithering.
The farm is Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Lyndhurst Farm and is reportedly owned by one Maxwell Muziwi, a former top State security officer, according to sources.
The farm is adjacent to Epworth.
-Byo24