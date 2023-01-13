Top ZIFA Official Dies

Spread the love

The local football has been plunged into mourning again following the death ZIFA’s Matabeleland North Provincial chairman Dennis Tshuma.

Tshuma was one of the longest-serving ZIFA councillors after starting his duties in 2003.

The football body said in a statement on Wednesday: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has learnt with great sadness about the passing of the ZIFA Matabeleland North Provincial Chairperson, Dennis Tshuma.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the Tshuma family, friends and the whole football fraternity at large.

“Tshuma was one of the longest serving ZIFA councillors who served the association with great honour for two decades, having started his duties in 2003.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the family of the departed during this difficult time.”

Tshuma’s death comes less than a week after former Mighty Warriors forward Rufaro Machingura passed away at her home in Retreat Park, Harare.

Black Rhinos keeper Simbarashe Nkosi also died during the same week after complaining of chest pains.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...