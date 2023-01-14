2023 Polls: Mnangagwa Trembling

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is desperate to avoid elections.

According to President Chamisa, Mr Mnangagwa is scared of the coming polls and wants to use evil machinations to arrest the people’s victory.

“I’m reliably informed that Mukoma is now so scared of the election.

And he will try all means, foul & ugly, to avoid 2023 election.

But then, one can’t postpone Christmas simply because they are on the dinner menu.A turkey can’t be trusted for advice on the timing of Christmas!”

