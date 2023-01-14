Five Female Human Rights Defenders Arrested

Five female human rights defenders were arrested on 10 January 2023 and charged with section 37 of the Criminal Law Codification, participating in unlawful gatherings with the intent to promote public violence.

The Five female Masvingo Residents Forum activists were arrested by police over a flash demonstration held at Chesvingo Municipal, the residents were demanding proper service delivery in the City of Masvingo.The arrested members are Clara S mataga ,Elizabeth Matavire ,C Mudzumwe ,Christine mukuma and Spiwe Chuma .The human rights are going to appear in court on 02/02/2023.

While the four human rights defender’s houses were raided and are on the run. Due to human rights work of human rights defenders has placed them to at risk .

As the country is heading for 2023 elections, any demonstration or demand for quality services is taken as political, henceforth that will be not the case.

Lives of HRDs is now under threat also as a result deliberate shrinking of civic space by the government and it’s state machinery

