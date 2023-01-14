ZimEye
ED Mnangagwa must fall! We can't continue operating like we are a banned organization. In 1960s, Ian Smith did this but pple mobilized and he fell. It's time to remove this dictator! #EDMustFallWe can't have our leaders being picked one by one like chickens ready for slaughter! pic.twitter.com/KKnYxL7APV— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) January 14, 2023
ED Mnangagwa must fall! We can't continue operating like we are a banned organization. In 1960s, Ian Smith did this but pple mobilized and he fell. It's time to remove this dictator! #EDMustFallWe can't have our leaders being picked one by one like chickens ready for slaughter! pic.twitter.com/KKnYxL7APV