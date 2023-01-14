Parly Gives Thumps Down On ZEC Delimitation Report

The controversial delimitation report released by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) this month has been condemned by the ad-hoc committee selected by parliament on the basis that it lacked clarity with some boundaries not properly labelled.

In its findings, the committee concluded that there was a lack of justification for changes in the boundaries of specific wards and constituencies.

The report also noted that ZEC may have misinterpreted the minimum and maximum threshold as required by the law.

“In its analysis, the Committee, however, came up with key findings and observations which include the following:

a. Maps do not show old and existing boundaries.

b. Unlabelled wards.

c. Possible misinterpretation of the minimum and maximum threshold”, said the report amongst other findings.

The parliamentary findings come on the heels of yet another damning report by the ZEC commissioners last week who sought to distance themselves from the delimitation report.

The delimitation report, the first of its kind after the adoption of the 2013 constitution received wide condemnation from all political parties leaving the already under-fire ZEC boss Justice Priscilla Chigumba with an egg on the face.

The latest development if adopted by parliament may point to the use of the 2018 boundaries in the coming elections bringing a sigh of relief to some politicians who lost their constituencies in the delimitation exercise.

