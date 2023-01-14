Police Manhunt For Controversial Swindler Luka Ignatius Fabris

By A Correspondent| Police in Zimbabwe have launched a manhunt for controversial swindler Luka Ignatius Fabris after he allegedly defrauded a South African based Zimbabwe businessman USD 300 000 through false pretence that he had a registered bureau DE Charge.

According to police documents, Fabris who is also a South Africa citizen and reside at 44 Kent Road, Chisipite in Harare when in Zimbabwe, mislead a the businessman (name withheld) that he could facilitate the exportation of money to facilitate transfer of USD 1 million to South Africa through his money exchange business he allegedly operated together with Scott McNeilage.

Papers indicate that Fabris collected USD $1 million and was supposed to transfer ZAR 16 291 300 to a South African account in June last year.

But the tycoon only settled an equivalent of USD700 000 in batches leaving the balance of USD$ 300 000Last week the Zimbabwean businessman opened a fraud case with Harare central police under case number 376/01/2023 and the matter was being investigated by the Criminal department under reference DR 16/01/2023.

A police diary perused through indicate that Fabris was supposed to present himself to the police on Thursday together with his lawyers but until Saturday he had not done so yet.

The police documents state that Luka has been making endless promises to settle the balance since June and in some instances alleging that he was waiting for payment of gold deliveries by fidelity.

At some point, Luka, according to police papers, alleged that he would sell his cattle to settle the balance.

He also claimed that he would borrow money from CBZ Bank to settle but still nothing was paid.He Fabris has been subject to controversy.

In 2018, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) froze a US$1m deposit held by a local bank amid suspicions it could be proceeds from an illegal gold deal involving 27 kilogrammes of bullion exported by a company listed in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s externalisation list released that same year.

The gold was allegedly exported from Zimbabwe by Fabris, a director of Fabris Construction and Spartan Security (Pvt) Ltd and delivered to African Gold Refinery — which focuses on gold processing and trading — in Uganda.

In 2015 Fabris was arrested on allegations of manipulating telecommunications system which made international calls appear as if they are local calls.

Allegations at the time Fabris acquired an eight channel Combo Hypermedia SIM box which received international terminating traffic in the form of voice over internet protocol (VOIP).

It was alleged that that the machine which Fabris had, had a software which manipulated international VOIP traffic to appear as if it is originating from SIM card profiles configured on the SIM box or on a remote gateway.

It is added that to the network operator, the calls would appear as if they are local calls, thereby duping the operator.

Detectives from the CID Homicide Harare heard from Lloyd Chirindo a Loss Control Supervisor at Telecel Zimbabwe that they had detected some irregularities of international traffic by-pass.

Police made their investigations and arrested Luka on December 23 and he led cops to his Chisipite residence and several machines one of which had 20 Telecel SIM cards installed were recovered. In 2016, Fabris was implicated in a four million fuel scandal involving former first lady Grace Mugabe.

When reached for a comment, Fabris at first alleged that he would settle the balance before he changed the changed to position saying he had settled the amount in full. When challenged to prove he started to ignore calls.

