CCC Organising Secretary, MP Arrested

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) organising secretary Amos Chibaya and Budiriro legislator Costa Machingauta were arrested in Harare yesterday alongside 23 other party members while attending an internal party meeting held at the legislators’ residence.

Anti-riot officers besieged Machinguta’s house, stopped a private internal party meeting and barricaded the road leading to his residence.

Machingauta, his wife, children and other party members were beaten before arrest.

Baton-wielding officers turned the zone into a no-go-area, with residents forced to use alternative routes home.

