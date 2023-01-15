Illegal Ethiopian Left Seriously Injured At Accident Scene

By A Correspondent- A 28 year old Ethiopian man who entered the country illegally was abandoned by his alleged accomplices after they were involved in a road accident in Zvishavane which left him seriously injured.

Tsegaye Summu was found unconscious and badly injured on the side of the road in September last year and was taken to Zvishavane Hospital where he has been receiving treatment under police guard, after it was discovered that he did not have a valid permit to be in the country.

Summu recently appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Busani Sibanda facing a charge of entering the country without a valid permit.

The court heard from prosecutor Ms Dorcas Maphosa that upon interrogation it was discovered Summu had unlawfully entered the country through an unknown port at an unknown date with the intention of proceeding to South Africa where he said he intended to seek greener pastures. The driver and other passengers were not found at the scene of the accident.

n a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the month of September 2022 and through an unknown port of entry, the accused unlawfully and intentionally entered and remained in Zimbabwe.

On 24 September, at around 2am, the accused was aboard a Toyota Hiace, white in colour and was travelling along Mbalabala-Zvishavane road. The car was involved in a serious road accident at 180 km peg.

The accused was seriously injured as a result and abandoned at the scene of accident. The driver went away without being noticed,” said Ms Maphosa.

Simmu who has been in police custody since being discharged from the hospital was found guilty and is now due for deportation. He was also made to pay a fine of $30 000.

— Sunday News

