Man In Soup For Publicising Wife’s HIV Status

By A Correspondent- A Harare woman yesterday applied for a protection order against her husband, accusing him of selling her property whenever he is drunk.

Tariro Konde alleged that her husband, Tendai Guravhezha, verbally abuses her in front of their neighbours and sells her property.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the protection order by consent.

Tariro also said her husband insults her over her HIV status.

“He uses hurtful language to insult me because of my status. I am always hurt because he has made it a habit to insult me over my HIV status.

“He married me when I was HIV positive, but I was not aware of it,” she said.

She said her husband is a drunkard. “Whenever he is drunk, he insults me and sells my property. Every time I ask for money to take care of our child, he starts insulting me and more often we end up fighting,” said Tariro.

Tendai did not oppose the application, but said his wife usually uses rude language when responding to him.

“I do not oppose the order, but she usually answers me in a rude manner which leads to the misunderstandings,” he said.

Magistrate Chibindi ordered Tendai not to insult or harass his wife.

— HMetro

