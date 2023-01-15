No Peace For Second Wife

By A Correspondent- A fight between two women married to the same man spilled into court yesterday with the junior wife seeking a protection order against the older wife.

The second wife, Plaxedes Chisenga, applied for a peace order against Erina Sagonde at the Harare Civil Court.

Presiding magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the protection order.

Plaxedes said she was suffering emotional and physical abuse at the hands of Erina.

She told the court that Erina was in the habit of going to her house and workplace where she insults and brands her a pr0stitutǝ in public.

