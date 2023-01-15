ZimEye
Spoke to human rights lawyer Kudzai Kadzere who recounted how he was bundled into a police car & beaten by the police as he sought to attend to the #Budiriro25. Early assessment reveals he may have a fractured arm. The 25 have been denied access to lawyers & taken to Hre Central. pic.twitter.com/4InBHWsXDh— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) January 14, 2023
