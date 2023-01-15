Ruya Adventist High Pupil Attains 10As At A’Level

By A Correspondent- A Ruya Adventist High School learner, 19 year old Tadiwanashe Mavetera shattered academic records after attaining 10 As in the 2022 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Advanced Level exams.

In achieving the remarkable feat, Mavetera aced exams in Accounting, Mechanical Mathematics, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, Pure Mathematics, Statistics and Economics.

A-Level learners ordinarily sit three subjects.

His latest accomplishment adds to the 20 As he achieved in Ordinary Level exams in 2020.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje yesterday told The Sunday Mail that although the examinations management body does not usually comment on the performance of individual learners, Mavetera’s was “amazing”.

