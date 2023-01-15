Sangoma Killed Outside Tavern

By A Correspondent- Family friends and groovists from Tshwane are mourning the death of sangoma Lesego “Sonti Lee” Sonti, who was brutally murdered outside a tavern in Klipgat, Tshwane on Tuesday, 10 January.

She was killed together with her alleged businessman boyfriend.

A video of her lying in a pool of blood with bullet wounds on her face circulated on social media

In the 30-second video, people can be heard saying they should call 10111, while others are trying to determine whether she is still alive.

According to social media posts, Sonti Lee was a socialite in Tshwane, who was famous for her good bacardi dance moves. Many people also said she was one of the most beautiful women in their kasi. Tributes and messages were shared on her Facebook page.

