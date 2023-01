Vacancy Announcement- Administration Officer – Harare (ZESA Holdings)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates, to fill the above-mentioned vacant post that has arisen within ZESA Holdings, at the National Training Centre in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing day to day administrative support for the Centre’s operations.

Management of all records, documents and correspondence.

Compiling and updating of the Centre’s asset register.

Monitoring SHEQ practices and ensuring adequate security of buildings and personnel.

Carrying out periodic property inspections and reporting on repairs and maintenance as needed.

Supervising all Administration Personnel.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Social Sciences/Business Administration or equivalent.

Membership of a recognized professional institution.

2 years’ relevant experience.

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

