You Can’t Arrest Change, CCC Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change has denounced the persecution of party members by the Zanu PF regime.

On Saturday CCC organising champion, Hon Amos Chibaya and 25 party members were arrested in Budiriro, Harare.

According to CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, the arrested members were taken to Harare Central Police Station.

See statement below:

At Harare central Hon Amos Chibaya and 25 others have been transferred from Budiriro and yet to be charged.

It has taken the whole day for the police to clarify on what law are they being detained.

We reject the crimibal abuse of office by Zanupf to weaponize the law against those who differ with them.

The comrades are in good spirit.

Nonetheless we forge ahead!

