“Heartless” Mnangagwa Terrorises Political Foes

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia(CCC) condemns the arbitrary arrest of Hon Chibaya and others.

14 January 2023

Citizens in Namibia condemn in absolute terms the arbitrary arrest of Hon Amos Chibaya and other change champions in Budiriro, Harare . We demand their immediate release from Budiriro Police Station since the right to assemble is enshrined in the 2013 Constitution. ZANU-PF should stop manipulating the police. The police must be independent, they should not take instructions from the satanic regime which had run scared of the impending watershed elections.

This weaponization of the law by the clueless regime is a clear testament that ZANU-PF has sunken into oblivion. Banning our political rallies, arbitrary arrests, long pre-trial detentions, and closure of democratic space shall never cow us into submission. Change champions in Namibia continue to call for action demanding an abrupt end to the continued incarceration of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala who has spent close to seven months in the hell-hole of Chikurubi Maximum Prison on trumped-up charges.

It’s time to brace for dangerous freedom against this attempt to stifle constitutional democracy in the motherland. It is not a crime to support the alternative government led by none other than the organic and pragmatic Change Champion in Chief President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. 2023 is our certified year of the much-awaited revolutionary victory for social democrats in Zimbabwe.

Sadly, the purported protectors are the ones who are perpetrating violence by throwing tear smoke on the innocent change champions. The captured police assaulted Hon Machingauta’s wife and daughter in their quest to disperse change champions who had gathered as part of Mugwazo. Securocrats should perform their constitutional duties without interference from the executive. ZANU-PF is now panicking ahead of the harmonized elections which is why they are sponsoring violence across the breadth and lengths of the motherland. Recently, the gray change champions were brutally assaulted by ZANU-PF in Mrehwa North.

We demand free, fair, credible, and unfettered elections in July.

Inserted by Rundu Branch Champion

Robson Ruhanya

