Mliswa Fires Zanu PF Youth Boss

By- Zanu PF Mashonaland west has fired the party’s provincial youth league chairman, Tapiwa Masenda.

Mary Mliswa heads the province and doubles as the Provincial Affairs minister.

Masenda will be going through a disciplinary hearing within 14 days.

Masenda is said to have brought shame to the party’s name by beating up a Chinese national.

He is also accused of using the name of the party and his position to conduct the offences.

On May 2, last year, Masenda physically attacked a Chinese investor operating a mine in Mhangura.

While in company of three others, he is said to have requested for keys to the fuel tank where they filled a BMW X5 with diesel.

They also filled two empty containers with 60 litres of diesel.

Zhao Dang Han (59) and his interpreter, Strive Gandira (25) reported the case at Mhangura police station.

Masenda has been suspended together with the provincial youth secretary for administration Rudo Munyonga.

