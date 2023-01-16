Stop Abusing Power, President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says the persecution of citizens indicates Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is desperate to cling to power.

Abuse of power by Mr Mnangagwa is unacceptable, according to President Chamisa.

“THE LAST KICKS…

This abuse of power and violation of the law is unacceptable as riot police arrest our Change Champions, Hon Chibaya MP & 24 others at Budiriro MP’s house.

We will defeat all these terror tactics.

Oppression is temporary and falling. Zimbabwe shall soon be free,” said President Chamisa in a brief statement on Saturday.

