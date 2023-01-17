2023 Polls: Mnangagwa Quaking In Boots

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed the notion that the citizens’ party does not have structures.

The regime is afraid of losing the coming polls, according to President Chamisa.

“If you think we don’t have structures and are without a plan, just ask Zpf.

Their reaction is evidence of their quacking.just read the lips and moves of our competition. They fully know who we are and our full capabilities! #askthem,” the CCC leader said.

He also denounced the persecution of Hon Amos Chibaya and 24 party members.

“Excellent Citizens Support & solidarity for our Change Champions, Hon Chibaya & 24 others at Court. The Change Champions were arrested at a house in Budiriro on Saturday.

Solidarity wins struggles.Thank you fellow citizens!!!”

