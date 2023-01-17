Chipolo Polo Star Collapses

Former Brighton player and Zambian international Enock Mwepu has reportedly been rushed to hospital after collapsing due to a suspected heart attack.

According to reports in Zambia, the incident occurred while he was driving towards Kabangwe, a small town on the outskirts of Lusaka, and his car was seen swerving on a major road. He eventually parked, and came out of the vehicle and fell.

The midfielder taken to the hospital in the Zambian capital and is said to be in a relatively stable condition.

Mwepu was forced to retire at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with a rare hereditary heart condition.

The diagnosis followed after the former midfielder fell ill while on a flight to link up with his Chipolopolo teammates in the international break last month and spent a period in hospital in Mali. He returned to England to undergo further cardiac tests and has been advised to stop playing football.

Following his pre-mature retirement, Enock moved into coaching and was appointed as the coach of Brighton and Hove Academy at the start of this month.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

