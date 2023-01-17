Muvhevhi Extradited From Mozambique

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed Jaison Muvevi’s extradition from Mozambique.

Muvevi, a former policeman allegedly shot dead three people and critically injured another in Wedza on 13 January before his arrest in Mozambique on 16 January.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Tuesday evening said Muvevi had been successfully brought back to Zimbabwe. Said Nyathi:

Reference is made to the ZRP press statement on the arrest of the murder suspect, Jaison Muvevi in Mozambique on 16/01/23.

The ZRP confirms that the suspect has been successfully repatriated from Mozambique and is now in Mutare.

Nyathi said Muvevi was on his way to Harare ahead of his court appearance adding more details will be provided in due course.

Muvevi allegedly shot and killed Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (62), a self-styled prophet who was operating from a Johanne Masowe shrine at Negombwe Village in Wedza.

He shot the elderly man at point-blank range right in front of his congregants after he allegedly gave him a prophecy he did not like.

Muvevi’s second victim was Wedza officer in charge Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) who was unarmed and sitting in the front passenger side of the police truck.

He shot the police officer three times, killing him instantly, before targetting Detective Constable Tendai Mugova who was armed with a CZ pistol and had taken cover under the police truck.

Police said Mugova was shot three times – on the left hip, stomach and right shoulder, but survived the shooting.

Muvevi then disarmed the police officers, took their guns and jumped into his vehicle and sped off towards Goto.

Muvevi’s third victim was a 20-year-old bartender, Munashe Mujanhi, who he shot and killed for unknown reasons.

